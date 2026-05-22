Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 States, including four in Karnataka, on June 18

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Rajya Sabha elections on June 18 will see marginal gains for NDA and Opposition across 10 States.
Key points
• NDA's potential gains
The ruling NDA is likely to increase its Rajya Sabha strength from 15 to 17 seats if MLAs vote along party lines.
• Opposition's marginal rise
The Opposition's tally may rise from five to seven seats, with Congress and allies gaining marginally.
• Karnataka's four seats
Congress is expected to gain one seat in Karnataka due to its Assembly majority, with Kharge likely to be re-nominated.
• Gujarat's BJP dominance
The BJP is poised to win all four Gujarat seats, including one previously held by Congress.
• Byelections in two States
Byelections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will also be held on June 18 due to resignations.
Key statistics
24
Total Rajya Sabha seats up for election
10
States holding elections
2 (from 15 to 17)
NDA's projected increase in seats
2 (from 5 to 7)
Opposition's projected increase in seats
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Published 22 May 2026, 05:41 IST