Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 States, including four in Karnataka, on June 18

Rajya Sabha elections on June 18 will see marginal gains for NDA and Opposition across 10 States.

Key points

• NDA's potential gains The ruling NDA is likely to increase its Rajya Sabha strength from 15 to 17 seats if MLAs vote along party lines.

• Opposition's marginal rise The Opposition's tally may rise from five to seven seats, with Congress and allies gaining marginally.

• Karnataka's four seats Congress is expected to gain one seat in Karnataka due to its Assembly majority, with Kharge likely to be re-nominated.

• Gujarat's BJP dominance The BJP is poised to win all four Gujarat seats, including one previously held by Congress.