Electoral bond details: SBI trying to cover up ‘misdeeds' of BJP, alleges Congress; threatens to hold protests across India

New Delhi: Attacking the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, Congress on Tuesday accused the SBI of “trying to hide the misdeeds of the BJP” and threatened to hold protests across the country.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the Modi government is using the country’s largest bank as a shield to hide its “dubious dealings” through electoral bonds, which is a “black money conversion scheme”.

“Isn't the government conveniently hiding the BJP's shady dealings where contracts of highways, ports, airports, power plants etc. were handed over to PM Narendra Modi's cronies in lieu of these opaque electoral bonds,” he said.

“Experts say that the 44,434 automated data entries of donors can be divulged and matched in just 24 hours. Why does the SBI then need 4 more months to collate this information?...Now a desperate Modi Govt, clutching at straws, is trying to use SBI to bulldoze the Supreme Court's judgement!” he added.