Electoral bonds are 'legalised bribery', says Chidambaram

In a post on X, Chidambaram noted that the 28th tranche of the electoral bonds will open on October 4 and said, "It will be a golden harvest for the BJP. Going by the past records, 90 per cent of the so-called anonymous donations will go to the BJP."

"The crony capitalists will open their cheque books to write out their 'tribute' to the lord and master in Delhi," the former Union minister said.