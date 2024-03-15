JOIN US
india

Electoral Bonds case: SC issues notice to SBI, asks to disclose data revealing companies' party-wise contribution

While dictating the previous order that directed the SBI to furnish all electoral bond details, CJI noted that the 'bank is yet to disclose the unique alpha numeric number' that reveals where the contributions went.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the State Bank of India (SBI) demanding disclosure of bond numbers, which would enable the public to determine which company contributed to which party.

While dictating the previous order that directed the SBI to furnish all electoral bond details, CJI noted that the "bank is yet to disclose the unique alpha numeric number" that reveals where the contributions went.

On Thursday, SBI released the electoral bond data that represented parties' reception of bonds and companies' contribution as well.

"We direct the issue of notice to the SBI returnable by Monday," CJI D Y Chandrachud said.

More to follow.

