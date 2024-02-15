Electoral Bonds Verdict Live: SC judgment on scheme validity shortly

There are several problems with Electoral Bonds.
The petitioners have requested the court to focus mainly on two issues concerning the scheme. One is the legalisation of anonymous donations, and the other is the violation of citizens’ right to information about the funding of parties. The two issues concern violation of Articles 19, 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Several questions have been raised about the scheme ever since its inception.
It ensures the flow of money to political parties through the banking channel but without disclosure of the donor’s identity. The legalisation of anonymous donations would amount to facilitation and legitimisation of corruption.
In a democracy, the public have the right to know who funds parties because the funding may be used to influence policies. Indeed, more than 95 per cent of the donations through Electoral Bonds have been in denominations of Rs 1 crore and above, suggesting that these are donations by either corporates or rich individuals. There is also the concern that the Bonds facilitate money-laundering, though the government has claimed that its purpose is the opposite.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday likened the Electoral Bond Scheme to the "legalisation of political corruption" and hoped that the Supreme Court would soon deliver its verdict on pleas to scrap the scheme. He also hoped the Election Commission would be questioned about changing its stand on opposing electoral bonds.
"It's been more than three months since the Supreme Court completed the hearings on pleas, including mine, seeking the scrapping of the electoral bond scheme. The verdict has not yet come," he is heard saying in a video he posted on X.
(PTI)
Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds.
BJP spent five times more than its main rival Congress for elections in 2022-23 while it collected seven times more from Electoral Bonds, the ruling party’s latest audit report showed.
The BJP incurred Rs 1,092.15 crore for election related expenses in 2022-23 compared to Congress’ expenditure of Rs 192.55 crore. BJP had spent Rs 645.85 crore in 2021-22.
The Electoral Bonds Scheme was notified on January 2, 2018. It introduced money instruments through which companies and individuals in India can donate to political parties anonymously by buying bonds from the notified State Bank of India branches.
During hearings, the petitioners had contended the scheme promoted and legalised corruption for allowing any company to anonymously give kickbacks to parties in power.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Thursday to a plea challenging the validity of the 2018 Electoral Bonds Scheme, meant for political parties to receive donations in the country.
The court had November 2, 2023 reserved its judgment after three full days of hearing.