Electoral bonds data released: ECI uploads details of buyers, parties on website

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded data on the purchase and encashment of electoral bonds by corporates & individuals and political parties respectively on its website.
The Supreme Court had given the ECI time till 5 pm, March 15 to upload the data on its website.
"It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also," the ECI said in a statement on Thursday evening, while releasing the data.
Among the list of corporate donors were Vedanta Limited, Grasim Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Muthoot Finance, Essel Mining, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Ultratech Cement, DLF Commercial Developers Ltd, SpiceJet, and several Jindal and Bajaj entities, the list revealed.
Suzuki India, Hero MotorCorp, Apollo Tyres, Dr Reddy's, Mankind Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma also purchased electoral bonds, the data revealed.
A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had assured that the ECI was committed to transparency and would release the data to the public in 'due time'.
As per available data on the funds raised by parties through electoral bonds, the BJP disproportionately benefitted from the controversial scheme.
Several other parties too received donations via electoral bonds, albeit in magnitudes much smaller than the BJP: other recipients include the Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party.
In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the ECI of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 14 March 2024, 14:38 IST)