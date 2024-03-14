Electoral bonds data released: ECI uploads details of buyers, parties on website

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday uploaded data on the purchase and encashment of electoral bonds by corporates & individuals and political parties respectively on its website.

The Supreme Court had given the ECI time till 5 pm, March 15 to upload the data on its website.

"It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also," the ECI said in a statement on Thursday evening, while releasing the data.