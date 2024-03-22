Electoral Bonds: Meet BJP's biggest donors

By Swati Gupta, Advait Palepu, and Andre Tartar

India’s Election Commission released new information Thursday showing the ruling party’s biggest donors under a now-banned political financing tool.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. was the largest donor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party over the past five years, purchasing about Rs 670 crore ($81 million) of electoral bonds, data from the commission showed.

Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd., Aditya Birla Group and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were close behind, based on Bloomberg calculations of the figures released. The BJP’s top five donors, including subsidiaries, made contributions of a total of at least Rs 1900 crore to the party through electoral bonds from March 2018 until January 2024. The party earned Rs 6,060 crore via the bonds over the period, almost half of all funding raised through the system.