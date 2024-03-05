Electoral bonds details: 'SBI must transfer all details to EC on March 6,' says Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: SBI should transfer all details of the encashed electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6, the deadline set by the Supreme Court, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday.

Yechury also said not doing so would be a contempt of court.

His comment comes a day after the State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking an extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission of India by March 6.