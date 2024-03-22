Electoral bonds: Kolkata-based Avees Trading tops AAP funding

New Delhi: A loss-making Kolkata-based Avees Trading Finance Ltd is the highest electoral bond donor for AAP, giving Rs 10 crore in December 2022, while 18 of its 55 donors are individuals, an analysis of data on the financial instruments publicised by the Election Commission showed.
Bajaj Auto Ltd came second, paying Rs 8 crore, with Rs 3 crore in November 2020 and Rs 5 crore in November 2022, while Transway Exim Pvt Ltd donated Rs 7 crore in October 2022 and July 2023. Among the individuals, one Manjit Kaur donated Rs 50 lakh, the highest, in November 2022.
Avees Trading Finance Ltd gave ten bonds of Rs 1 crore each to AAP, the data showed. The company, which has no website but has its registered address on Waterloo Street, has donated to BJP, Trinamool Congress and BJD among others though it has been making losses in previous fiscals.
Although it bought bonds worth Rs 24 crore in 2019-20, its losses were recorded at Rs 51.7 crore in 2022-23, and recorded a loss of Rs 29.1 crore when it bought bonds worth Rs 13 crore.
Other companies that gave funds for AAP was Torrent Power Ltd (Rs 7 crore) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Rs 1 crore) while Asian Trading Corporation donated Rs 5 crore. IFB Agro Industries donated Rs 4 crore. Tech Mahindra gave Rs 1 crore through electoral bonds while SpiceJet donated Rs 65 lakh.
Besides Kaur, 17 other individuals who donated to AAP include Kulwant Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Diwakar Nigam (Rs 25 lakh) and Sunkuru Suresh Subudhi (Rs 25 lakh). Nine persons donated Rs 10 lakh each.
In total, AAP received electoral bonds worth around Rs 69 crore.
