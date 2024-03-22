Electoral bonds: Kolkata-based Avees Trading tops AAP funding

Avees Trading Finance Ltd gave ten bonds of Rs 1 crore each to AAP, the data showed. The company, which has no website but has its registered address on Waterloo Street, has donated to BJP, Trinamool Congress and BJD among others though it has been making losses in previous fiscals.

Although it bought bonds worth Rs 24 crore in 2019-20, its losses were recorded at Rs 51.7 crore in 2022-23, and recorded a loss of Rs 29.1 crore when it bought bonds worth Rs 13 crore.

Other companies that gave funds for AAP was Torrent Power Ltd (Rs 7 crore) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Rs 1 crore) while Asian Trading Corporation donated Rs 5 crore. IFB Agro Industries donated Rs 4 crore. Tech Mahindra gave Rs 1 crore through electoral bonds while SpiceJet donated Rs 65 lakh.

Besides Kaur, 17 other individuals who donated to AAP include Kulwant Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Diwakar Nigam (Rs 25 lakh) and Sunkuru Suresh Subudhi (Rs 25 lakh). Nine persons donated Rs 10 lakh each.

In total, AAP received electoral bonds worth around Rs 69 crore.