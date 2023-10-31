Electoral bonds scheme: Political parties and where they stand on the matter

The electoral bond scheme was introduced in 2018 as a solution to what the BJP claimed was a corrupt electoral process. However, the Supreme Court will now be reviewing petitions that challenge the scheme's transparency.
Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed the scheme while presenting the Union Budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. He said the scheme was "an effort to cleanse the system of funding of political parties," and that it would bring “transparency and accountability in political funding while preventing a future generation of black money”. The scheme was introduced as an alternative to cash donations.
Jaitley had then explained that under the scheme, individuals could donate a maximum of Rs 2,000 in cash to a political party. Political parties could receive donations in the form of bonds purchased from authorized banks, which would only be redeemable in the specified account of a registered political party within a set time frame.
Amit Shah, who was the party president at the time, asserted that the BJP supported the electoral bond scheme, seeing it as a way for the government to demonstrate its commitment to electoral reform and the prevention of corruption. They believed the scheme would usher in a new era of clean politics.
In contrast, the Congress opposed the concept of electoral bonds, viewing them as a method to perpetuate secrecy and electoral misconduct, while also directing funds predominantly toward the ruling party. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari pointed out that despite reservations expressed by the RBI and the Election Commission, the government went ahead with the introduction of electoral bonds.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended electoral bonds, asserting that they played a crucial role in promoting transparent electoral funding and brought accountability to the system.
Congress labeled the scheme a 'scam' and called on PM Modi to address the issue in 2019. When the issue was raised in Parliament by Congress, PM Modi responded in a Republic TV summit, stating, "These days, electoral bonds have become their favorite topic. Some people seem uncomfortable when transparent measures are taken to ensure a clean and transparent system in the country."