Electoral bonds scheme: Political parties and where they stand on the matter

Amit Shah, who was the party president at the time, asserted that the BJP supported the electoral bond scheme, seeing it as a way for the government to demonstrate its commitment to electoral reform and the prevention of corruption. They believed the scheme would usher in a new era of clean politics.

In contrast, the Congress opposed the concept of electoral bonds, viewing them as a method to perpetuate secrecy and electoral misconduct, while also directing funds predominantly toward the ruling party. Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari pointed out that despite reservations expressed by the RBI and the Election Commission, the government went ahead with the introduction of electoral bonds.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended electoral bonds, asserting that they played a crucial role in promoting transparent electoral funding and brought accountability to the system.

Congress labeled the scheme a 'scam' and called on PM Modi to address the issue in 2019. When the issue was raised in Parliament by Congress, PM Modi responded in a Republic TV summit, stating, "These days, electoral bonds have become their favorite topic. Some people seem uncomfortable when transparent measures are taken to ensure a clean and transparent system in the country."