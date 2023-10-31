Electoral bonds: Supreme Court asks EC to continue maintaining records of money received by parties

The counsel clarified that this is pertaining to the 2019 election and the interim order was passed by the apex court, and “pertaining to that data is with us”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, NGO Association for Democratic Reforms in the case, said it was a continuing interim order. The apex court clarified that the interim order's direction to gather that data continues.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the EC's counsel, “this was not confined to the 2019 election. The mandate is that you must continue to maintain the data”.

Initiating the arguments, Bhushan explained the electoral bond scheme, which hit at the very root of the democracy for being anonymous in its nature. He claimed it allowed even a foreign entity to use shell companies to give donations to political parties. Bhushan also contended the beneficiaries of such a scheme was only the ruling party at the Centre and the States.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for one of the petitioners, claimed the funding through electoral bonds is not restricted to just elections or electoral process, as there are no spending rules involved in funding of political parties.

He said in a company, the shareholders put in their money to ensure that the corporation functions within the framework of MoU, and now the power is given for use of money in a way, which is inconsistent with the MoU. He said that the corporate sector isn't the voter, the citizen is the voter.On this, the bench said, "We are not here on the challenge to a law providing corporate donation, that wider issue is not before the court…. and there is an element of quid pro quo the moment you have a corporation as a large public limited company doesn't give it for charity". Sibal said the nomenclature suggested that electoral bonds are meant for the purpose of elections, there is nothing in the scheme which connects the donations made to the participation in the electoral process and it is meant for political parties to be enriched.