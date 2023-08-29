'Electoral lollipops': I.N.D.I.A bloc slams Modi govt over LPG price cut

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Tuesday linked the slashing of LPG prices by Rs 200 by the Narendra Modi government to its two meetings in two months, saying one should expect more such "gifts" in the coming months as the Prime Minister has become "desperate to cling on to his chair".

Soon after the Cabinet took the decision, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "when the votes started decreasing, then the election gifts started getting distributed. The merciless Modi government, which looted the hard earned money of the people, is now showing fake goodwill towards the mothers and sisters."

"The Modi government should know that in 2024, the anger of the troubled people of the country cannot be reduced by a Rs 200 subsidy. Fear of INDIA is good, Modi-ji! The public has made up its mind. The only option is to show the exit door to BJP to beat inflation," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).