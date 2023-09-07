'Element of subjectivity in cruelty,' SC grants divorce to couple

The Supreme Court has said an element of subjectivity has to be applied on the objective aspect of cruelty while considering a matter related to divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

"What is cruelty for a woman in a given case may not be cruelty for a man, and a relatively more elastic and broad approach is required when we examine a case in which a wife seeks divorce," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh observed.