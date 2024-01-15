Elevator, conference room: Know details of Telangana bus being used for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Senapati (Manipur): People elevated Congress to power in Telangana and now a bus from the state is taking Rahul Gandhi from the eastern parts of the country to the west in his second ‘yatra’, one the party believes will set the stage for its Lok Sabha elections.

The customised bus has an elevator and a conference room to hold meetings with civil society representatives.

Rahul used the elevator that lifted him to the top of the bus with a Telangana registration from where the Congress leader on Monday addressed a public gathering at Kangpokpi and Senapati.

The conference room inside the bus can accommodate eight people and it will be where Rahul will be holding consultations with civil society. People on the road could see the meeting on the screen attached to the side of the bus.