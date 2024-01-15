Elevator, conference room: Know the details of Telangana bus being used for Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The conference room inside the bus can accomodate eight people and it will be where Rahul will be holding consultations with civil society members. People on the road could see the meeting on the screen attached on the side of the bus.

The bus also has images of Congress president Mallikarkun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhia and inscriptions like ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ (The Shop of Love), in reference to Rahul's pet theme ‘nafrat ka bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan’ (a shop of love in the market of hate).

In several places, a number of people were seen waiting for Rahul’s arrival in the bus. He waved at people, shook hands with many while supporters raised slogans like ‘Long Live Rahul’.

The Yatra started on Sunday from near the Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal district and headed towards Nagaland on Monday.