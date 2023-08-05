Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

The prosecution's case is that the Gonsalves and Ferreira played an active role in the recruitment of and training for cadres of the said organisation and Ferreira also had a role in managing the finances of that organisation. The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which, according to the Pune police, was funded by Maoists. The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged. The case was later taken over by the NIA.