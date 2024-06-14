Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Supreme Court seeks NIA stand on activist's plea seeking interim bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take instructions on a plea filed by activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, seeking interim bail to attend rituals following the death of his grandmother.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih posted the matter for hearing on June 21.

"Funeral was on May 26 so what ceremonies are left? You have not given any details as to when they would be," the bench asked the counsel appearing for Raut.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Raut, submitted that this is an interim bail plea to go to Gadchiroli to attend the ceremonies after the death of his grandmother.