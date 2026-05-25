Elite members, prime location, 37-year waiting list: Here's everything you need to know about Delhi Gymkhana Club

<p>Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club have moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> against the Centre's order asking the club to hand over the premises to it by June 5.</p><p>The Delhi Gymkhana, where the city's powerful and elite rubbed shoulders for nearly a century, is staring at a possible closure with the Centre asking it to return its expansive 27.3 acres on grounds of "securing defence infrastructure".</p><p>The club said it received the notice on May 22 from the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking "re-entry and resumption" of the 27.3-acre land parcel, which is located on 2, Safdarjung Road, adjacent to the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.</p>.Delhi Gymkhana members to move court against Centre's eviction order.<p><strong>What is the Delhi Gymkhana Club?</strong></p><p>The Delhi Gymkhana Club, known initially as the 'Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club' when it was founded in 1913 during the British rule, is a 'members only' club regarded as one of India's sole elite institutions holding grace, being the mark of colonial legacy, social prestige and even a base for political influence. </p>.<p>In 1947, when India got its independence, the word 'Imperial' was cut out from the club's name, resulting in it being called as the Delhi Gymkhana Club. </p>.<p><strong>Prestige and legacy</strong></p><p>Located in the prestigious Lutyen's Delhi, this club was built at its current address in the early 1930s. It is situated near the Prime Minister's residence long symbolising prestige, power and influence among India's political, business and defence elites.</p>.<p>The club has a wide variety of amenities including sophisticated dining options, a diverse range of sports activities, party venues and halls with comfortable rooms and accommodation for its members.</p>.<p><strong>Exclusive memberships</strong></p><p>The Delhi Gymkhana Club does not give out memberships to just anyone but remain available exclusively for people that meet a certain criterion.</p><p>The club is known for having a very restricted membership structure, blending in factors such as background, social prestige, influence, professional standing and personal references in whom they give their memberships to. It is not just about how rich the person might be, but also who they are and how high they stand in society that matter at the Delhi Gymkhana Club. </p><p>This rigorous membership process has made this club one of the hardest to enter in India, with wait times reportedly stretching up to 37 years. </p><p>The club follows an unofficial structure which reserves 40% memberships linked to civil services, 40% to defence personnel and 20% to civilians and others.</p><p>What makes one fit to become a member depends on how well they fit into the club's traditions and culture. Even individuals with a high net-worth cannot be guaranteed a membership without the right type of social connections. </p>.<p><strong>Controversies and criticism </strong></p><p>Over the years, many controversies and issues swarmed the Delhi Gymkhana Club, with accusations of nepotism in membership admissions, financial irregularities, and lack of transparency in governance being some of them. </p><p>There were also accusations that they had placed very low emphasis on their sport activities which was a sensitive issue as the club is registered as a Section 8 non-profit entity under the Companies Act, meaning it is expected to prioritise sports and recreation rather than operate as an elite social enclave. </p>.<p><strong>2026 eviction order and legal battle</strong></p><p>The Land and Development Office issued an eviction order on May 22, ordering the handing over of possession of the property by the landowners by June 5. </p><p>The Center reasoned that the premises was located in a highly sensitive area in Delhi which is required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other important public security purposes. </p><p>Members of the club have move the Delhi High Court against the order, which has agreed to hear the case on Tuesday. </p>