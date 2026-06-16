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Elon Musk never stopped believing today's impossibility can become tomorrow's reality: Anand Mahindra

'The headlines today are about a trillion-dollar milestone. The real story is that he (Musk) never stopped believing that today's impossibility could become tomorrow's reality,' Mahindra said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsElon MuskBusiness NewsAnand Mahindra

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