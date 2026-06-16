Elon Musk never stopped believing today's impossibility can become tomorrow's reality: Anand Mahindra

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk </a>became world's first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlighted that the real story behind Musk's success is that he never stopped believing today's impossibility can become tomorrow's reality.</p><p>"The headlines today are about a trillion-dollar milestone. The real story is that he (Musk) never stopped believing that today's impossibility could become tomorrow's reality," Mahindra said. </p>.Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO.<p>Mahindra said, "I reached out to Elon in 2018 because innovators are often judged in their toughest moments, not their finest hours. What impressed me then was his resilience."</p><p>Elon Musk said on Sunday that his rocket company, SpaceX, could bring in $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at over $2 trillion.</p><p>"And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031," he wrote on his social media platform X.</p><p>SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest US firm, cementing Musk's status as the world's first trillionaire.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>