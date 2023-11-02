Elon Musk’s son also named Chandrasekhar, Union IT minister discovers in UK

Chandrasekhar has joined representatives from around the world at the artificial intelligence (AI) safety meet hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire – the home of modern computing where celebrated British mathematician Alan Turing’s team broke the Enigma code during the Second World War.

He has held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with UK Minister of State for AI and Intellectual Property Jonathan Camrose and Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.