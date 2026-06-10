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Elon Musk's Starlink says India talks are 'productive', dismisses approval freeze reports

Starlink has applied for a licence to start satellite communications services in India. The government has issued a letter of intent to the company and the final license is awaited.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:33 IST
India News​​​​​​​Elon MuskStarlinkdigital technologyCyber Space

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