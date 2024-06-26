'Emergency resolution in LS exposes anti-democratic thinking of Congress,' says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed Speaker Om Birla for moving a resolution in Lok Sabha condemning the imposition of Emergency in 1975 by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and said it has exposed the "anti-democratic" thinking of the Congress which harmed the major pillars of democracy like "judiciary, bureaucracy and media".

Shah also said that Lok Sabha remembered the Emergency, which was an "Era of Injustice" and expressed its sympathy to the poor, Dalits and backward people, who had to suffer the exploitation and atrocities of the then Indira Gandhi government, when the rights of the citizens of the country were destroyed and their freedom was snatched away.

The home minister said many sensitive amendments made in the Constitution during the dark period of Emergency expose the dictatorial mentality of the Congress which centralised all powers in one person.