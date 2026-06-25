Emergency was direct assault on the Constitution: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Thursday described the Emergency imposed in 1975 as a “direct assault on the Constitution”, and said that the period was marked by the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, and an attack on democratic institutions.</p><p>Marking 50 years since the proclamation of Emergency on June 25, 1975, Modi said the episode remains one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history and serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding constitutional values.</p><p>“The Emergency was a direct assault on the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>. Fundamental rights were suspended, civil liberties were curtailed and freedom of expression was stifled,” the Prime Minister said, asserting that institutions that form the bedrock of Indian democracy came under severe strain during the 21-month period.</p>.PM Modi to visit Seychelles from June 27-29, to attend golden jubilee of country's National Day.<p>Modi said thousands of political workers, social activists, journalists and ordinary citizens were jailed for opposing the government of the day. He added that censorship was imposed on the media and democratic processes were undermined.</p><p>Recalling the resistance mounted by people across the country, the Prime Minister said citizens from different walks of life united to defend democratic values and protect the Constitution. He said their struggle eventually led to the restoration of democracy and reaffirmed the resilience of India’s democratic ethos.</p><p>He also urged people, especially the younger generation, to learn about the Emergency period and draw lessons from it. He said preserving constitutional principles, democratic institutions and individual freedoms remains a collective responsibility.</p>