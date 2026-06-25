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Emergency was direct assault on the Constitution: PM Modi

PM Modi also urged people, especially the younger generation, to learn about the Emergency period and draw lessons from it.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEmergency

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