<p>Kolkata: Eminent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cardiologists">cardiologist </a>and Padma Shri award recipient Dr Mani Chhetri has died at his residence here at the age of 106.</p>.<p>Family sources said the renowned doctor had suffered a head injury after a fall about a fortnight ago and had largely been bedridden since returning home from the hospital.</p>.<p>"He had shown signs of recovery after being discharged. But his condition deteriorated gradually over the past few days," a family member said.</p>.<p>The legendary doctor died late on Sunday night.</p>.<p>Born on May 23, 1920, in Darjeeling, Chhetri completed his MBBS in 1944 before going abroad for higher studies.</p>.<p>He later returned to India and built a distinguished career as a cardiologist, earning widespread recognition for his contributions to the field.</p>.'Heartstrong': Mumbai-based cardiologist releases book on heart-health.<p>Dr Chhetri served as the director of the premier state-run SSKM Hospital and also held the position of director of health services in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>Despite his administrative responsibilities, he continued to attend to patients throughout his career.</p>.<p>In recognition of his contributions in the field of medicine, Dr Chhetri was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974.</p>.<p>Even after retiring from government service in 1982, he remained actively involved in medical practice for decades.</p>.<p>Chhetri had been suffering from dementia in recent years, which forced him to cut down on his clinical engagements. "He continued attending to patients until about two years ago," a family member said. </p>