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Eminent doctor, Padma awardee Dr Mani Chhetri dies at age 106

Even after retiring from government service in 1982, Dr Mani Chhetri remained actively involved in medical practice for decades.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalCardiologists

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