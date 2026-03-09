Eminent historian K N Panikkar passes away

<p>Eminent historian and public intellectual K N Panikkar passed away in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after suffering from age related ailments. He was 89. </p><p>Regarded as one of India's leading Marxist historians and an influential voice in debates on secularism, communalism and the writing of modern Indian history, Panikkar also taught for several years at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.</p><p> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi including many others condoled his passing. "I am saddened by the passing of historian K. N. Panikkar ji. He defended reason, secularism and the honest study of our past with quiet courage.</p><p>India has lost a thoughtful scholar and a voice for truth. My condolences to his family, students and admirers, he said. </p>