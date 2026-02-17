Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live | PM Modi looks forward to advancing bilateral ties with French President Macron
Hello readers! On his fourth visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early today morning. During the day, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders will review the strategic partnership between India and France. The French President was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Macron will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron
Welcome to India!
India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress.
France and India will turn ideas into impact, and ignite the future together: French Embassy
#MacroninIndia | President @EmmanuelMacron with Prime Minister @NarendraModi will launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, the year that France and India will turn ideas into impact, and ignite the future together.