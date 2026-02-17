LIVE Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live | PM Modi looks forward to advancing bilateral ties with French President Macron

Hello readers! On his fourth visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early today morning. During the day, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders will review the strategic partnership between India and France. The French President was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Macron will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.