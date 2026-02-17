Menu
Hello readers! On his fourth visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early today morning. During the day, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders will review the strategic partnership between India and France. The French President was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Macron will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai.
09:3117 Feb 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron

07:4917 Feb 2026

Warm welcome to the President of France: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

07:4917 Feb 2026

France and India will turn ideas into impact, and ignite the future together: French Embassy

07:4517 Feb 2026

En route to India: Macron

07:4417 Feb 2026

Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership: Randhir Jaiswal

