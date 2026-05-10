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Employers perceive childless women perfect fit to be ideal workers, research finds

The research reveals new insights into how underlying gender norms shape the everyday experiences of childless women professionals.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsIndiaEmploymentFemale employee

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