End of road for Varun Gandhi?

Lucknow: Though denial of re-nomination to Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat by the BJP was expected given his recurring outbursts against his own party in the past few months, the former had triggered speculations that he could jump in the fray as an independent candidate from the constituency. The speculations had risen after Varun got one of the representatives to purchase four sets of nomination papers a few days back.
The candidature of Varun, who represented Pilibhit twice in the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2019, had been a subject of speculations ever since the LS poll dates were announced by the Election Commission.
Earlier, even Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had hinted that his party would consider nominating Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit if he was denied re-nomination and approached the SP. Barely a day after, the SP declared Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar as its candidate from Pilibhit seat.
There were also speculations that Varun could be fielded from Amethi LS seat in case senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted to contest from Wayanad only. Congress is yet to announce its candidate from Amethi. Local Congress leaders have demanded that someone from the Nehru-Gandhi family be fielded from there.
According to the political analysts here, BJP, by re-nominating Varun's mother and former union minister Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur LS seat, might have put a halt on Varun's possible nomination from Amethi as a Congress candidate.
''Varun Gandhi is known for speaking his mind. He has been a vocal critic of his own government at the Centre and the state. It is difficult to predict his next move,'' remarked a Lucknow-based political observer while speaking to DH here.
UP BJP leaders, however, blamed Varun for the situation he was in.
They referred to one particular remark by Varun during a public meeting in Pilibhit last year which was taken to be against saffron-clad UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Varun was addressing a meeting in Pilibhit when the mobile of a sadhu, who was on the stage too, rang. The sadhu was hesitant in taking the call but Varun asked him to pick up. ''Phone mat katiyega....pata nahin kab maharaj ji mukhya mantri ban gayen to phir hamara kya hoga'' (don't disconnect the phone....one doesn't know if he (sadhu) becomes the CM of the state...what will happen to me then?)," Varun had remarked.
Varun had also taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that India would soon become a five trillion economy. He had lent support to the Farmers' protests in 2022 and also criticised the UP government's publicity regarding enhanced revenue collection from liquor sale.
The next few days will decide if Varun takes the BJP's decision lying down or takes a plunge into the electoral battle. Pilibhit goes to polls in the third phase of polling on May 7.