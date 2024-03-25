End of road for Varun Gandhi?

Lucknow: Though denial of re-nomination to Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat by the BJP was expected given his recurring outbursts against his own party in the past few months, the former had triggered speculations that he could jump in the fray as an independent candidate from the constituency. The speculations had risen after Varun got one of the representatives to purchase four sets of nomination papers a few days back.

The candidature of Varun, who represented Pilibhit twice in the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2019, had been a subject of speculations ever since the LS poll dates were announced by the Election Commission.

Earlier, even Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had hinted that his party would consider nominating Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit if he was denied re-nomination and approached the SP. Barely a day after, the SP declared Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar as its candidate from Pilibhit seat.