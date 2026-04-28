<p>New Delhi: Even before the polling in West Bengal concludes in this election season, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>has started its preparations for the assembly polls due next year in seven states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.</p>.<p>Party sources said BJP national president Nitin Nabin has already set in motion the “ground work” in these seven states under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP banks on ‘Vande Mataram’ in Bankim Chandra's birthplace.<p>“There is a famous adage in Indian politics: ‘The BJP never sleeps’. The political activities of the past three or four days serve as vivid proof of this. While opposition parties remain engrossed in the final phases of voting in West Bengal, the BJP has started consolidating in other states,” a source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>“While most regional and national parties formulate their policies and strategies only upon sensing the approach of elections, the BJP remains in ‘24x7, 365-day’ action mode. The party does not subscribe to a 'wait-and-watch' policy. For us, the conclusion of one election marks the commencement of preparations for the next,” the source added.</p>.<p>While the first phase of polling in West Bengal was held on April 23, the state is ready for the second and final phase of polling on April 29.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23. Polling was held in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry in a single phase on April 9. The results of all five assembly polls will be out with the counting of votes on May 4.</p>.<p>Nabin made several visits to each of these five poll-bound states, stayed there to review the preparations and held a series of “strategic meetings” with party workers and leaders, alongside participating in the election campaigns.</p>.<p>Amid these hectic schedules, the BJP chief also visited Goa, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to participate in various programmes and, during his stay there, he also held closed-door meetings with key party leaders and workers to plan the party’s poll strategy in these states, sources said.</p>.<p>Nabin is now scheduled to visit Uttarakhand next week, they added.</p>.<p>Assembly polls in Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are due to be held in 2027.</p>.<p>The BJP is confident of winning the West Bengal assembly polls alongside its return to power in Assam and Puducherry with its allies. The party is also hopeful of the NDA dislodging the DMK from power in Tamil Nadu this time and of consolidating its toehold in Kerala.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC asks NIA to ensure bombs not used to disrupt polls on April 29.<p>“We are confident of our success in these assembly polls. But the party is not merely looking at the immediate results. It is also looking at its organisational growth with strengthening of its toehold in the states where it is strong and expansion of its footprint in other states,” a source in the party said.</p>.<p>“It is precisely this 'long-term vision' and 'cadre-based politics' that render the BJP invincible in terms of its electoral machinery,” the source said. </p>