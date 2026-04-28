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End of this round of elections, onto the next: BJP kicks off 2027 poll preparations

The results of all five 2026 assembly polls will be out with the counting of votes on May 4.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsElections

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