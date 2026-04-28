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Endangered Asiatic wild water buffalo reintroduced in Kanha reserve after 2,000 km journey from Kaziranga

Kaziranga is the largest home for one-horned rhinos but Asiatic wild water buffalo is another of its attractions
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:40 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:40 IST
India NewsAssamMadhya PradeshwildlifeKaziranga

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