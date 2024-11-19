Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 in 'illegal' mining case

<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The two persons have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.</p>.Rs 12.41 crore seized in ED raids during probe against lottery baron Santiago Martin.<p>They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh, the sources said.</p>.<p>The ED case is understood to be based on an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police.</p>.<p>Details of the case are awaited. </p>