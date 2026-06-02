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Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Vedanta Group in FEMA case

Reports further suggest that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:14 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateFEMAVedanta Group

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