Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Vedanta Group in FEMA case

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) carried out searches against the Vedanta Group as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Reports further suggest that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.</p>.ED raids Mumbai, Hyderabad locations linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance Power in money laundering probe.<p>Officials informed that the searches were launched after the central agency initiated an investigation against the billionaire businessman Anil Agrawal-promoted company under the FEMA.</p><p>An official statement from the company is awaited.</p>