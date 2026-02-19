<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-ambani"> Anil Ambani</a> to appear for questioning on February 26 after he skipped deposition this week, official sources said on Thursday.</p><p>His wife, former actor Tina Ambani, has also sought adjournment twice and not deposed before the ED on her scheduled dates for February 10 and February 17.</p><p>It was not clear if she too has been given a fresh date by the ED.</p><p>The ED has called the couple to record their separate statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED officials had said.</p><p>Anil Ambani once appeared before the ED in August 2025.</p><p>It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan. The ED recently arrested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in the case.</p>.'Fully cooperating with probe; not to leave country without prior nod': Anil Ambani tells Supreme Court.<p>The New York property was "fraudulently" sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM by Garg, the ED had claimed in a statement earlier.</p><p>It is understood that RCOM informed the stock exchange about this "fraudulent" sale in 2025.</p><p>"The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP)," the ED had claimed earlier.</p><p>The agency has recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.</p><p>It has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore as part of the probe and filed three complaints called ECIRs (Enforcement Case Information Reports) against Reliance Group companies. </p>