Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani for February 26

The Enforcement Directorate has called the couple to record their separate statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 05:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectoratePMLAAnil Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us