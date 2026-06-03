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Engaged with US on probe over concerns related to forced labour, says govt after USTR proposes 12.5% tariff on imports

The USTR on June 2 issued its findings in the forced labour investigation and proposed additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSlabourTariff

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