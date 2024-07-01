Engineer Rashid to take oath as Member of Parliament on July 5: NIA

Days after independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid was forced to sit out of the oath taking ceremony in the 18th Lok Sabha, the NIA has now given its consent for Rashid's oath taking that is scheduled for July 5.
As per ANI, the National Investigating Agency said the consent is subject to certain conditions, including not interacting with media. The Patiala House Court to pass an order tomorrow, July 2
Rashid Engineer has sought interim bail or custody parole to take oath as an MP.
Published 01 July 2024, 06:14 IST