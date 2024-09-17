Enhanced credit guarantee coverage under CGTMSE to benefit 27 lakh women-led MSMEs: Manjhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that women-owned micro and small enterprises will get enhanced credit guarantee coverage of 90 per cent under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises ( CGTMSE) scheme.

The decision is expected to benefit 27 lakh women-led MSMEs, he said.

A grand programme is being organised in Wardha, Maharashtra, on September 20 to mark one year of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the Minister said.

The MSME minister said 5.07 crore MSMEs have now been formalised, with the total number of jobs created reaching 21 crore.