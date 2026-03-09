<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Delhi High Court against a trial court order discharging former Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a>, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case.</p><p>There is "enough evidence against Kejriwal, Sisodia and others; witnesses support CBI case", Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, told the High Court on Monday.</p>.Special Court order discharging Kejriwal and others in excise case illegal, disregards material showing culpability: CBI.<p>The trial court passed the order of acquittal in favour of Kejriwal, Sisodia and others without a trial, he submitted and added that meticulous evidence was collected by the CBI to show conspiracy and bribe for manipulated liquor policy.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>