Ensure no military power exercises hegemony in India Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh to naval commanders

On the volatile Red Sea situation, Singh said the recent attacks on undersea cables was a direct strike on strategic interests, while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said the situation was not so good as Houthi rebels had been targeting merchant ships belonging to either Israel, the US or the UK with drones and missiles.

Their concerns came amidst the Indian Navy’s latest response to a call seeking help from a commercial ship that caught fire in the Gulf of Aden following an attack by a drone or a missile.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was transiting approximately 90 nautical miles south east of Aden when it reported a fire.

"INS Kolkata, deployed in the region for maritime security operations, promptly responded and arrived at the scene of the incident by 2230 hours," an Indian Navy official said.