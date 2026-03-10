<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)</a> on Monday (March 10) issued a public apology and withdrew a recently released Class 8 Social Science textbook after controversy over a chapter discussing corruption and systemic challenges within the judicial system.</p><p>NCERT stated that the book Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Grade 8 - Part II), which included chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”, has been completely withdrawn.</p><p>“The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available,” the statement read.</p>.NCERT issues advisory: Return banned textbook, delete online posts on controversial chapter.<p>The development comes shortly after the textbook drew criticism for highlighting “corruption” within the judiciary “within various stages” and for highlighting structural issues affecting courts in India.</p><p>Withdrawing the book on Tuesday, NCERT wrote, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders. NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content.”</p><p><strong>What the controversial chapter said</strong></p><p>The chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” sought to explain how the judicial system functions and the challenges it faces. It pointed out that “corruption at various levels” delays pending cases in court, and also added that “structural limitations” remain key concerns within the system.</p><p>It also highlighted the massive backlog of cases in Indian courts, citing data from the Supreme Court of India and lower courts. According to the chapter, the Supreme Court has around 81,000 pending cases, while the High Courts of India together have about 6.24 million cases awaiting resolution. District and subordinate courts account for nearly 47 million pending cases.</p>