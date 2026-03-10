Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Entire book withdrawn': NCERT apologises for social science textbook chapter on 'corruption in judiciary'

The move comes after the Social Science book highlighted corruption, case backlogs and structural challenges in India’s courts
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 05:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 05:02 IST
India NewsEducationNCERTTextbook

Follow us on :

Follow Us