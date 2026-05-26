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‘Environmental governance must not remain a reactive exercise,’ Supreme Court on illegal sand mining

The court also ordered for fast-tracking all substantial surveillance measures on a 'war footing', with implementation targeted within six months.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSand mining

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