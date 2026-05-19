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EPFO members could soon withdraw funds through UPI, testing complete: Mandaviya

The minister stated that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is taking various initiatives to improve the quality of service delivery.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:06 IST
IndiaEPFOMansukh MandaviyaEmployees Provident Fund

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