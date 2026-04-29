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EPFO to launch Aadhaar-based portal to activate inoperative accounts

Christened E-PRAAPTI, it will be a dedicated digital platform to facilitate identification, tracking, UAN linking and activation of old EPF accounts.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsEPFOAadhaarMinistry of Labour and Employment

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