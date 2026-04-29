<p>New Delhi: The Employment Provident Fund Organisation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/epfo">EPFO</a>) is all set to launch an Aadhaar-based portal to help subscribers to activate their inoperative old accounts, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Wednesday.</p><p>Christened E-PRAAPTI or 'EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts', it will be a dedicated digital platform to facilitate identification, tracking, UAN linking and activation of old EPF accounts.</p><p>According to the Ministry, the portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account, which may not have an UAN linked with it and initiate the process for updating their member profile, followed by seamless UAN linking and activation.</p>.New EPFO app to allow withdrawal via UPI.<p>In the initial phase, it said the portal will be member ID based ensuring a secure and efficient roll out while delivering immediate benefits to a large segment of members who possess their member IDs. </p><p>"Going forward it is contemplated to expand the scope of E-PRAAPTI to include members who may not be able to recall or access their old members’ IDs. The platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimize documentation, and enhance transparency and efficiency," it said.</p><p>According to the Ministry, the EPFO has settled a record 8.31 crore claims in 2025-26, compared to 6.01 crore in 2024-25. It said 5.51 crore claims were advance or partial withdrawals, highlighting the ease of access to PF accounts.</p><p>While 71.11 per cent of advance claims were processed in auto mode and processed in three days, which is a rise from 59.19 per cent in the previous year, the Ministry said 6.68 crore members were able to file their claims without the hassle of uploading a cheque leaf image. </p><p>The number of people who were able to seed their bank accounts without seeking employer’s approval was 1.59 crore while 70.55 lakh transfer claims were auto-processed without the intervention of either the member or employer.</p><p>"24.84 lakh transfer requests were initiated by the members themselves without any dependence on the employer. 29.34 lakh members were able to correct their profiles and accessed their PF accounts on their own without any reference to the EPFO or employer," it said.</p><p>In April 2026 alone, it said, 61.03 lakh claims had already been settled, with nearly 74 per cent of PF advance claims processed in auto mode and 98.70 per cent of total claims settled in less than 20 days.</p>