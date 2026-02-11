<p>Addressing a press conference, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hardeep%20Singh%20Puri">Hardeep Singh Puri</a> reacted to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi"> Rahul Gandhi</a> accusation that he has been mentioned in the Epstein files. </p><p>"...He (Rahul Gandhi) has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders. There are those who assume responsibility within the political system and dedicate their lives to public service, transforming the country. He further claimed that he has exchanged only 1 mail with Epstein," Puri said. </p>.Why Anil Ambani not in jail after he's named in Epstein files, asks Rahul Gandhi.<p>"These are the leaders who, during their lifetime, have ensured that the country has moved from being the 10th largest economy to the fourth largest. We are currently fourth, and soon we will be the third largest. Then there are other leaders who occasionally come to the country, sometimes travel abroad, and when they come to Parliament, as one of my colleagues said, they used to walk out when someone was presenting something substantial. And today, after giving his speech, he left," Puri added.</p><p>He said Rahul Gandhi's claims have elements of buffoonery.</p>