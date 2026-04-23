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Epstein links: HC seeks stand of Hardeep Puri's daughter on activist's plea

The senior counsel representing Himayani Puri in the court contented that the allegations against her are "completely false, reckless and malicious".
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtHardeep PuriJeffery Epstein

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