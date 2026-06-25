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Equal access to law is first step to true equality: CJI Surya Kant in Russia

The CJI pointed out that the roots of equality are not necessarily traced only to the Magna Carta of 1215, but have deeper origins in ancient Indian thought.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsRussiaJudiciaryjustice surya kant

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