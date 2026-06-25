Equal access to law is first step to true equality: CJI Surya Kant in Russia

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India <a href="https://deccanhreald.com/tags/justics-surya-kant">Surya Kant </a>on Wednesday asserted that providing equal access to the law is the foundational step towards achieving real equality, and emphasised that it must go beyond mere procedural formalities to deliver substantive rights.</p><p>Speaking at the XIV St Petersburg International Legal Forum in<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/russia"> Russia</a>, the CJI said equal access to justice cannot remain a “procedural nicety” but must result in the actual conferment of rights rather than “hollow statutory declarations”.</p><p>“We must ask ourselves what it actually takes for equality before the law to become real? My answer, which I draw from my experience presiding over the world’s largest and most complex judicial systems, is that the first step to equality is providing equal access to the law,” Justice Kant said.</p><p>The CJI pointed out that the roots of equality are not necessarily traced only to the Magna Carta of 1215, but have deeper origins in ancient Indian thought. </p>.Technology can aid courts, but justice remains a human endeavour: CJI Surya Kant.<p>“Rather, my own personal belief is that its roots are traceable to Kautilya’s Arthashastra, which belongs to the Indian subcontinent and propounded the theory of equality in the fourth century,” he noted.</p><p>Highlighting the Indian experience, Justice Kant said the Constitution promised a new dawn by enshrining Fundamental Rights, including equality before the law, right to life with dignity, and equal justice. </p><p>However, the real challenge lay in delivering these guarantees across vast geographical distances, overcoming economic and social disadvantages, language barriers, and cultural diversity.</p><p>“The most significant obstacle to equality is not the lack of legal or statutory support, rather it is manifested on account of geographical, social and economic disparities,” he observed. </p><p>Indian constitutional courts, he added, have responded by adopting a broad and expansive interpretation of these guarantees to eliminate barriers and make access to justice a non-discriminatory principle of governance.</p><p>“Equal justice and equal law are not ceremonial phrases... they are the conditions under which a legal order may credibly call itself law at all,” the CJI stressed.</p><p>On the global stage, Justice Kant noted that many nations in the Global East and South are still building institutions while dealing with the legacies of colonialism and poverty. These countries, he said, often face disproportionate scrutiny and pressure compared to wealthier nations, whose own records on compliance are not always beyond reproach.</p>