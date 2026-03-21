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Equity in education: Laws in the making

The Regulations had been framed pursuant to the Court’s own directions in Abeda Salim Tadvi v. Union of India, on a petition by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 21:38 IST
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Sanjay Hegde

Sanjay Hegde

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Published 20 March 2026, 21:38 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSpecialsRohith Vemulaeducation lawsDH Spotlight

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