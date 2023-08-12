Eris variant ineffective in India, says Covid panel head Dr N K Arora

Just when everyone thought that Covid-19 scare was just a thing of the past, a new coronavirus variant has emerged triggering a fresh bout of worry. However, the head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr N K Arora has told News18 that the new variant, Omicron EG.5.1, also being termed ‘Eris’, has proved to be ineffective in India although its presence was confirmed in April.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was classified as a “variant under monitoring” on July 19 after a surge in Covid infections from early July. It has been increasingly reported across the globe, particularly in Asia. Eris has edged out other Omicron variants circulating in the United States, and now makes up the largest proportion of Covid cases there.