Eris variant ineffective in India, says Covid panel head Dr N K Arora

Just when everyone thought that Covid-19 scare was just a thing of the past, a new coronavirus variant has emerged triggering a fresh bout of worry. However, the head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr N K Arora has told News18 that the new variant, Omicron EG.5.1, also being termed ‘Eris’, has proved to be ineffective in India although its presence was confirmed in April.
The World Health Organization (WHO) was classified as a “variant under monitoring” on July 19 after a surge in Covid infections from early July. It has been increasingly reported across the globe, particularly in Asia. Eris has edged out other Omicron variants circulating in the United States, and now makes up the largest proportion of Covid cases there.
Dr Arora, who also co-chairs the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG), was quoted as saying that the epidemiology of the countries where the cases are surging is different from that of India. Stressing the point that epidemiology plays a pivotal role in deciding the course of a pathogen and that the population has been already exposed to several variants, he said that the response to these variants is dependent on the immune system of the population.
He also said that the Centre is planning on expanding the sewage surveillance mechanism that spreads across high-risk areas in more than 50 cities and that the plan will primarily focus on coronavirus detection. He further said that it will prove to be a key tool for future prediction of pandemics and detection of outbreaks.
“India found Eris in April, which shows how sensitive our INSACOG surveillance system is; it picked the new variant much before others,” he told the publication.
(With inputs from PTI)