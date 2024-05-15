Espionage case: Kashmir man held in Mysuru

Mysuru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a ‘proclaimed offender’ from Kashmir in an Hyderabad espionage case from a house in Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru on Wednesday.
Nuruddin alias Rafi, who was on bail and had been absconding, is the accused. The NIA sleuths also carried out a house search and seized several incriminating material, including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and drones, according to a press note.
Rafi was booked in a case related to a terror conspiracy by Sri Lankan national-Muhammed Sakir Hussaien and Pakistani national-Amir Zubair Siddique, employed at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
They had allegedly conspired to carry out explosions at the US consulate in Chennai and the Israel Embassy in Bengaluru in 2014. NIA investigation has revealed that Nuruddin was involved in financing anti-national espionage activities through high quality fake Indian currency notes at the behest of the accused Pakistani national Amir.
The trial against Nuruddin was stalled after he went absconding. A cash award of Rs 5 lakh was also announced. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Nuruddin, when he failed to appear before the NIA special Court in Chennai after he was released on bail.
