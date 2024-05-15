Espionage case: Kashmir man held in Mysuru

Mysuru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a ‘proclaimed offender’ from Kashmir in an Hyderabad espionage case from a house in Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Nuruddin alias Rafi, who was on bail and had been absconding, is the accused. The NIA sleuths also carried out a house search and seized several incriminating material, including mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and drones, according to a press note.

Rafi was booked in a case related to a terror conspiracy by Sri Lankan national-Muhammed Sakir Hussaien and Pakistani national-Amir Zubair Siddique, employed at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka.