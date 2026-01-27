<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said individual interest must necessarily yield to a larger public good, as it upheld cancellation of allotment of an industrial plot to establish IIT campus in Patna.</p><p>A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih emphasised that the establishment of IIT constituted a project of national importance that outweighed private commercial interests.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea by JioStar to halt CCI probe.<p>The court pointed out institutes such as the IITs not only cater to a large number of students but also play a critical role in the development of individuals, society, and the nation at large.</p><p>"Their importance cannot be measured merely in quantitative terms, for their effective functioning and sustained growth, the availability of adequate resources, including land, is indispensable," Justice Datta wrote in a judgment rendered on January 23, 2026.</p><p>Allowing appeals filed by Bihar and Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority, the court set aside the division bench's judgment of October 21, 2014.</p><p>"The exercise of intra-court appellate jurisdiction is warranted only where the judgment or order under challenge is demonstrably erroneous or suffers from perversity," the bench said.</p><p>The court restored the single judge's order of January 24, 2014, and upheld the cancellation of the allotment of the plot to M/s Scope Sales Pvt Ltd for for the purpose of constructing multiplex cum shopping mall.</p><p>The court said, the remedy of a writ is discretionary in nature. </p><p>Even where a writ petition raises a substantial point of law, the High Court may decline to entertain it for a variety of reasons. It said, the relief may be denied, notwithstanding the existence of a strong legal case, should grant of such relief not serve or advance public interest, the bench said.</p><p>The court ordered the BIADA to refund the original deposit of Rs 3,38,98,000 to the company with interest at the rate of 7 per cent per annum. </p><p>It clarified that the plot must not be used for any commercial purpose and must be utilized strictly for educational activities.</p><p>The bench noted the allotment was cancelled bona fide due to an unforeseen development, the establishment of a national-level institute (IIT), which required the land for future expansion.</p><p>"Cancellation of allotment of the plot in question was necessitated by the requirement of the land for setting up and future expansion of an institute like IIT, a circumstance which was neither contemplated nor known at the time of the original allotment. The decision of BIADA to cancel the allotment was taken bona fide and in furtherance of a larger public purpose,'' the court said. </p>