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Ethanol blending an ongoing experiment, results by next year: Govt to Supreme Court

Supreme Court orders status quo on Karnataka HC ruling on enhanced allocation
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 02:18 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEthanolKarnataka High Court

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