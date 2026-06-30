Ethanol blending an ongoing experiment, results by next year: Govt to Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday ordered status quo on ethanol supply allocations for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025–26, in a significant development that could impact the Centre’s ambitious 20% ethanol blending programme with petrol.</p><p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu passed the interim order while hearing a challenge by the Centre and oil marketing companies against a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/consider-distilleries-plea-for-increased-ethanol-procurement-karnataka-hc-tells-oil-companies-4045775">recent Karnataka High Court direction</a>.</p><p>Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted that the 20% ethanol blending programme in petrol is still an ongoing experiment and the impact of the policy would become clearer by next year. </p><p>The High Court had asked various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to consider and decide a representation by a dedicated ethanol manufacturer seeking an increase in its supply quota for the current supply year.</p>.Centre dismisses fears over ethanol-blended fuel invalidating vehicle insurance.<p>Appearing for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Attorney General R Venkataramani strongly contended that the High Court order had the potential to destabilise the national ethanol blending policy. </p><p>He argued that preferential allocations could not be claimed as a matter of right and that any deviation would amount to modification of government policy through judicial intervention.</p><p>When the bench questioned why the matter was not taken to the division bench of the High Court, the AG submitted that ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025 and similar petitions were pending before different High Courts. He sought time to file transfer petitions.</p><p>After hearing the arguments, the court issued notice and directed maintenance of status quo on the allocations.</p>.Biofuel industry welcomes Centre's tax relief for higher ethanol-blended petrol.<p>The case related to M/S Vinp Distilleries and Sugar Private Limited, which had set up a dedicated ethanol plant with an annual production capacity of around 9.90 crore litres. </p><p>The company bid to supply 9.26 crore litres but was allocated only 3.92 crore litres for ESY 2025–26.</p><p>The High Court, while allowing the company’s plea, had observed that dedicated ethanol plants — which supply exclusively to OMCs and are contractually barred from selling to others or manufacturing other products — could not be “relegated to the short end of the stick.” </p><p>It held that the petitioner had a legitimate expectation based on the agreement and past conduct of the OMCs, and directed compliance with the relevant clause of the contract.</p>